IN PICS: Trail Of Devastation In China After Massive Earthquake, Over 100 Dead

By: Aditi Thakur | December 19, 2023
The death toll due to the midnight earthquake, measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale that rattled China's Gansu province, rose to 118 on Tuesday, with rescuers battling sub-zero conditions to reach survivors, officials claim.
Global Times/ X
Out of the overall death toll, Gansu reported 105, while 13 were reported in nearby Qinghai province.
Global Times/ X
At least 20 individuals are still missing as rescuers continue to search the rubble.
Global Times/ X
According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, the earthquake struck at 11:59 PM on Monday night and had a focal depth of 10 kilometres, according to the Xinhua news agency.
X
The earthquake injured 199 people and destroyed 6,381 homes in Jishishan, Gansu.
X
According to a provincial emergency management department spokeswoman, 32 aftershocks were registered at 8:00 AM, with the highest magnitude of 4.0.
X
The earthquake damaged several rural roads and caused power outages and telecommunications disruptions in many places.
X
In the wake of the quake, the China Railway Group started an emergency reaction, halting trains and sending people to check the railway lines.
Global Times/ X
In his statement, President Xi Jinping said, "All efforts should be made to carry out search and rescue, treat the injured promptly, and minimise casualties."
Global Times/ X
