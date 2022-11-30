In Pics: Top ten cities in the world for expats

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022

Valencia, Spain: Which is said to be liveable and affordable

Dubai, UAE: Which is thought to be ideal for both business and leisure

Mexico City, Mexico: which is considered economical and pleasant, yet is risky

Lisbon, Portugal: The city boasts a fantastic climate, a high standard of living

Madrid, Spain: The city boasts wonderful recreational opportunities and a kind culture

Bangkok, Thailand: Despite worries about their safety, expats feel at home

Basel, Switzerland: People are content with their lives, employment, and finances

Melbourne, Australia: a simple city to adapt to

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent healthcare, worry-free government regulations

Singapore: Easy administration, a happy financial situation, and better career chances