In Pics: Top ten cities in the world for expats

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 30, 2022
Valencia, Spain: Which is said to be liveable and affordable
Dubai, UAE: Which is thought to be ideal for both business and leisure
Mexico City, Mexico: which is considered economical and pleasant, yet is risky
Lisbon, Portugal: The city boasts a fantastic climate, a high standard of living
Madrid, Spain: The city boasts wonderful recreational opportunities and a kind culture
Bangkok, Thailand: Despite worries about their safety, expats feel at home
Basel, Switzerland: People are content with their lives, employment, and finances
Melbourne, Australia: a simple city to adapt to
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Excellent healthcare, worry-free government regulations
Singapore: Easy administration, a happy financial situation, and better career chances