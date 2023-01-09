IN PICS: Londoners stripped down to underpants on No Trousers tube ride 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 09, 2023
Londoners stripped down to their underpants and hopped on to the Underground on Sunday, for the No Trousers Tube Ride 2023.
The event was part of The No Pants Subway Ride, an annual global event started by Improv Everywhere in New York in 2002.
The idea of the event is to just ride the train with only underwear on your bottom half.
The name of the game is to get on the tube trouserless but do normal tube things, like reading a book or listening to music.
But there are rules like no small pants, thongs or anything see-through.
The usually annual event was cancelled for 2 years due to the pandemic
This time the event was organised by The Stiff Upper Lip Society, which also marked the inaugural trouser-less ride on the Elizabeth Line
No Trousers Tube Ride 2023 is the last year for this fun odd event