In Pics: Life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022

Pope Benedict XVI is currently very ill at the age of 95.

Twitter

His successor Pope Francis announced about his condition and requested special prayers for him.

Twitter

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's original name is Joseph Alois Ratzinger

Twitter

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in 1927 in Marktl, Bavaria, the second son of a devout family.

Twitter

He was ordained a priest in 1951 and received a doctorate in theology at the University of Munich in 1953.

Twitter

He pursued a career as a theologian and taught as a professor at universities in Tübingen and Regensburg.

Twitter

In 1977, Ratzinger became Archbishop of Munich and Freising.

Twitter

In 1981, Pope John Paul II named him the Prefect of the Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

Twitter

Pope Benedict XVI was elected as the head of the Catholic Church on 19 April 2005

Twitter

Citing age and health concerns, he resigned from his position in 2013.

Twitter