In Pics: Life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022
Pope Benedict XVI is currently very ill at the age of 95.
His successor Pope Francis announced about his condition and requested special prayers for him.
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's original name is Joseph Alois Ratzinger
Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in 1927 in Marktl, Bavaria, the second son of a devout family.
He was ordained a priest in 1951 and received a doctorate in theology at the University of Munich in 1953.
He pursued a career as a theologian and taught as a professor at universities in Tübingen and Regensburg.
In 1977, Ratzinger became Archbishop of Munich and Freising.
In 1981, Pope John Paul II named him the Prefect of the Sacred Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith
Pope Benedict XVI was elected as the head of the Catholic Church on 19 April 2005
Citing age and health concerns, he resigned from his position in 2013.