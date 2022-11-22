In Pics: Indonesia earthquake kills scores, reduces homes to rubble

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 22, 2022
Indonesia is frequently hit by earthquakes, many much stronger than Monday's whose magnitude would typically be expected to cause light damage.
At least 250 people have been killed in the powerful 5.6 magnitude earthquake that jolted Indonesia's main island of Java on Monday, injuring several people.
Hospitals near the epicentre on the densely populated island of Java were already overwhelmed, and patients hooked up to IV drips lay on stretchers and cots in tents set up outside, awaiting further treatment.
With many missing, some remote areas still unreachable and more than 1,000 people injured in the 5.6 magnitude quake, the death toll was likely to rise.
The country of more than 270 million people is frequently struck by earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis because of its location on the arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin known as the "Ring of Fire".
