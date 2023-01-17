IN PICS: 7 fatal plane crashes worldwide in the last two years

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 17, 2023
On August 7, 2020 an Air India aircraft coming from Dubai crashed at the Kozhikode (Calicut) International airport in Kerala. A total of 21 people, including pilot and co-pilot, were killed in the mishap
On 7th November 2022, the ATR 42-500 operated by Precision Air Service in Tanzania's Bukoba overran runway and came to a stop submerged in Lake Victoria. The aircraft 19 occupants were killed (including both pilots), and 24 survived
On 5th June 2022, the Tara Air aircraft crashed at mountainous area of Nepal's Mustang. All the 22 people onboard were killed in the crash
On 27th March 2022, the Boeing 737-800 operated by China Eastern Airlines lost altitude and crashed in a wooded mountainous terrain near Guangzhou, China. All the 132 people onboard were killed
On 11th Jan 2021 The Boeing 737-500 operated by Sriwijaya crashed into the Java Sea minutes after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia. Debris were located in water. All 62 people on board, including seven children and three babies, were killed
On 11th Jan 2020, the Boeing 737-800, operated by UIA Ukraine International Airlines, took off from Tehran, Iran, for a passenger flight to Kiev, Ukraine. The plane crashed minutes after takeoff. All the 176 people onboard were killed
On 24th May 2020, the Airbus A320 operated by Pakistan International Airlines crashed short of the runway in a residential area. 97 occupants were killed, and 2 passengers survived
