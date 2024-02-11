In Photos: Pakistan Elections 2024 Winners & Defeated Candidates

By: Aleesha Sam | February 11, 2024
Nawaz Sharif, running for his fourth term as prime minister, secured victory in the NA-130 seat in Lahore. According to media reports Sharif secured 171,024 votes beating PTI-backed Dr Yasmin Rashid.
Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif, secured victory in the National Assembly Constituency NA 119 in Lahore. She marked her victory with 83,855 votes, according to Dawn.
Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emerged victorious in the PP-158 seat in Lahore. According to the Election Commission of Pakistan, Sharif secured 38,642 votes.
PML-N's Hamza Shehbaz, son of Shehbaz Sharif, won Lahore's NA-118 seat with defeating PTI-backed independent candidate Aliya Hamza.
PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari secured two victories in Sindh, winning NA-196 , while JUI-P's Nasir Mehmood comes second.
Terrorist Muhammad Hafiz Saeed’s son Talha Saeed lost Lahore’s NA-122 seat, as PTI-backed Latif Khosa secured the seat.
PML-N chief Javed Latif suffered defeat to PTI-backed Khurram Shahzad Virk in NA-115 Sheikhupura III.
Founder of the Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party Jahangir Khan Tareen took a huge blow in Multan against PTI-backed Malik Aamir Dogar.
