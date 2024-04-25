IN PHOTOS: 'Free Palestine' Protest Takes Violent Turn Across US Universities

By: Manasi Kamble | April 25, 2024

Police Troops at University Protests at Texas University

X.com

Student forcefully held by New York Police at the Columbian University protest for 'free palestine'

X.com

Pro-Palestine protest at Columbian University in New York City

X.com

Students at UC Berkely protesting for the Pro-Palestine protest

X.com

Student forcefully arrested by New York Police at the Columbian University in New York

X.com

Students chanting slogans at Austin University in Texas

X.com

Students chaining up in the protest for Pro-Palestine at Texas University

X.com