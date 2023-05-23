How to edit WhatsApp messages on Android and iOS devices

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
Make sure that you are using the latest version of WhatsApp
Pexels
This feature can be used only within 15 mins of sending the message
Pexels
Long-press on the text message that you wish to edit. Then tap on the three dots located in the top right corner
pixabay
From the options that appear, select "Edit."
Make the necessary changes to the message content and resend the message. You can repeat the editing process multiple times for a single message if needed
Presently, the option to edit messages is available exclusively on Android and iOS devices
Pexels
If you are using WhatsApp web on a PC or Mac, note that editing the message is only possible on the primary device
This feature has been rolled out across the planet. It will be available to everyone in the coming weeks
Pexels