How To Be Better Allies To Non-Binary Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023

July 14 is internationally celebrated as Non Binary People's day since 2012. Here are some basic tips on how to be better allies to our non-binary friends.

Pexels

Undertake Self directed awareness and education. Be apart of the conversation, understand how these issues affect different parts of our communities and speak up to show your allyship.

Pexels

Be a safe person for people to talk to while they attempt to navigate medical systems. Advocate for professional development and ongoing learning in these environments.

Pexels

Create safer spaces for people to affirm their identity and respect people’s readiness and sense of safety with regards to disclosing.

Pexels

Don’t ask about sex assigned at birth unless necessary for service delivery. Use gender neutral language wherever possible.

Pexels

Take steps to ensure non binary inclusive service provision in healthcare and other settings.

Pexels

Compassionately challenge internalised phobias or acceptance of power and control imbalances in relationships.

Pexels

Understand impact of previous trauma and discrimination upon people’s current lives and their ability to access safe services.

Pexels

Don’t underestimate the positive impact of making an effort to use correct pronouns, names, and language. Correct yourself if you need to and move on.

Pexels

Happy International Non-Binary People's Day!

Pexels

Thanks For Reading!

