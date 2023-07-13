How To Be Better Allies To Non-Binary Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 13, 2023
July 14 is internationally celebrated as Non Binary People's day since 2012. Here are some basic tips on how to be better allies to our non-binary friends.
Undertake Self directed awareness and education. Be apart of the conversation, understand how these issues affect different parts of our communities and speak up to show your allyship.
Be a safe person for people to talk to while they attempt to navigate medical systems. Advocate for professional development and ongoing learning in these environments.
Create safer spaces for people to affirm their identity and respect people’s readiness and sense of safety with regards to disclosing.
Don’t ask about sex assigned at birth unless necessary for service delivery. Use gender neutral language wherever possible.
Take steps to ensure non binary inclusive service provision in healthcare and other settings.
Compassionately challenge internalised phobias or acceptance of power and control imbalances in relationships.
Understand impact of previous trauma and discrimination upon people’s current lives and their ability to access safe services.
Don’t underestimate the positive impact of making an effort to use correct pronouns, names, and language. Correct yourself if you need to and move on.
Happy International Non-Binary People's Day!
