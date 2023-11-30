Henry Kissinger, American Diplomat Who Was Accused Of Coups & Secret Ops In Other Countries, Dies At 100

By: Aditi Thakur | November 30, 2023
Henry Kissinger, a diplomat who wielded unrivalled influence over US foreign policy, played a crucial part in US conflicts in Southeast Asia, which resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of American forces, Cambodians, Laotians, and Vietnamese.
During his presidency, the United States dropped 9 billion pounds of bombs on Indochina.
Kissinger contributed to the prolongation and expansion of the Vietnam War into neutral Cambodia, assisted genocides in Cambodia, East Timor, and Bangladesh, and escalated civil wars in southern Africa. And he backed death squads and coups across Latin America.
According to Greg Grandin, an American historian and author, Kissinger had the blood of at least 3 million people on his hands.
Kissinger was the most prominent national security adviser in American history, serving as the principal architect of US military policy in Southeast Asia from 1969 to 1975 and was responsible for more civilian deaths in Cambodia than previously predicted.
Kissinger was responsible for attacks in Cambodia that killed up to 150,000 civilians, up to six times more noncombatants than the US has killed in airstrikes since 9/11, as per experts.
Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger passed away on Wednesday at his home in Connecticut, aged 100, The Washington Post reported.
Heinz Alfred Kissinger was born on May 27, 1923, in Fürth, Germany, and immigrated to the US in 1938, among a wave of Jews fleeing Nazi oppression. After obtaining US citizenship in 1943, Kissinger participated in World War II as a member of the US Army's Counter Intelligence Corps.
