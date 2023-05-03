Donald Trump to Clarence Thomas; AI turns Republicans into Drag Queens in viral Instagram post

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023

A page on Instagram (@rupublicans) released several images created by AI to show how anti-LGBTQIA+ leaders from The Republican Party in the US would look if dressed up as "Drag Queens."

Former US President Donald Trump

Former Vice President of the US Mike Pence

United States Senator Ted Cruz

Governor of Texas Greg Abbott

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell

Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

Clarence Thomas - Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

