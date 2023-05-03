Donald Trump to Clarence Thomas; AI turns Republicans into Drag Queens in viral Instagram post

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 03, 2023
A page on Instagram (@rupublicans) released several images created by AI to show how anti-LGBTQIA+ leaders from The Republican Party in the US would look if dressed up as "Drag Queens."
Former US President Donald Trump
Former Vice President of the US Mike Pence
United States Senator Ted Cruz
Governor of Texas Greg Abbott
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani
Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon
Clarence Thomas - Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
