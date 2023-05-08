Bold Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel joins ex-PM Imran Khan's PTI; see pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 08, 2023
Leading Pakistani actress Azekah Daniel joined ex-Pak PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday
"Finally! I decided to jump in for the sake of my country. Joined PTI with Sindh President @alihzaidipti (Ali Haider Zaidi)..." She captioned her Instagram post
Azekah lives in Karachi and was also on the cabin crew of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) before she took up acting
"We must get our country out of this mess & back on track of progress as it was under PM @imrankhan.pti," the Insta post read further
Zaidi said that Azekah's vision and understanding of the former ruling party was a pleasant surprise, Geo News reported.
Her bold Bali trip pictures had drawn severe backlash from conservative Pakistani men
The 27-yr-old actress has features in famous Pakistani dramas
Azekah has played leading role in Noor Jehan, Malaal-e-Yaar and Tera Gham Aur Hum
Azekah has often voiced her support for Imran Khan and his party PTI
Azekah has also been quite vocal about her interest in social issues and her desire to make a positive impact on society
