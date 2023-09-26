Asian Games 2023: Indian Men's Hockey Team Defeats Singapore 16-1 (Check Pics)

India doubled their lead just at the start of the second quarter through Lalit, who found the top right corner of the net after being fed by Sukhjeet, who tricked a couple of defenders and turned 180 degree to find his teammate. India enjoyed the lion's share of the possession but were unable to find openings in the final third. India extended their lead in the 21st minute through Gurjant. Mandeep, this time, turned provider as he came up with a cross from the left to find Gurjant who stretched his stick to perfection to find the back of the net.

PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan