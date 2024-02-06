Pictures: Check Abu Dhabi's First Hindu Temple, To Be Inaugurated By PM Modi On Feb 14

By: Aleesha Sam | February 06, 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on February 14.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi represents a remarkable achievement in fostering cultural harmony.
The first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East covers more than 27 acres and is constructed with pink limestone and white marble.
The mandir stands at a height of 32.92 metres (108 feet), 79.86 metres (262 feet) in length and 54.86 metres (180 feet) in width
The architectural features also includes two ghumats (domes), and seven shikars (spires) - symbolic of the seven Emirates in UAE
Interestingly, there are no steel or concrete used in the construction this temple.
The temple grounds include a visitor center, library, prayer room, community center, playground, along with a food court and much more
The foundation for the temple was laid on April 20, 2019, and construction was visited by diplomats from over 30 countries in May 2023.
The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi donated land for the mandir's construction in 2015.
Spiritual Leader Mahant Swami Maharaj arrived Abu Dhabi on Monday for the inauguration of BAPS Hindu Temple.
