Air New Zealand to weigh international passengers; Here’s why

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 31, 2023
New Zealand’s Civil Aviation Authority has asked Air New Zealand to weigh international passengers before they depart from Auckland International Airport.
pixabay
This measure isn't unusual as it's just part of a survey that the airline conducts, every few years, to ascertain its customers' average weight.
Matt/Twitter
In an interview, Alistair James, Air New Zealand's load control specialist explained, "It's important because we need to know the weight of everything that goes on our aircraft"
Any passenger willing to be weighed will be weighed anonymously. The airline will need a minimum of 10,000 passengers for the study.
Pexels
The passengers will be asked to stand on a digital scale when they check-in for their flight before reaching the boarding gate.
pixabay
According to James, the process is simple and voluntary, and by weighing in, passengers can help them fly safely and efficiently.
Pexels
The survey began for selected Air New Zealand flights departing from Auckland, on Sunday and will go on till July 2
Pexels
In 2021, domestic passengers participated in a similar survey but the one for international travellers was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic