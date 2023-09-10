22 Years Since 9/11; What Exactly Happened On The Fateful September 11, 2001?

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 10, 2023
Flight 11, which had been hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists, was deliberately crashed into floors 93 to 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Centre in Manhattan of the United States, at 8:46 a.m. Subsequently, Flight 175, another hijacked aircraft, struck floors 77 to 85 of the adjacent South Tower approximately 17 minutes later, at 9:03 a.m.
During these tragic events, the World Trade Center (WTC) complex housed between 16,400 and 18,000 individuals. Fortunately, the vast majority of occupants were able to evacuate safely.
As they rushed out to safety, first responders bravely entered the buildings to rescue those who were trapped or injured.
The fires resulting from the plane impacts were exacerbated by the burning jet fuel. These fires caused significant damage to the steel support trusses that connected each floor to the exterior walls of the towers.
When combined with the initial harm sustained by the structural columns, this deterioration ultimately led to the collapse of both towers.
Additionally, the five other buildings within the WTC complex suffered extensive damage and were also destroyed when the Twin Towers fell.
The collapse of these iconic structures left the entire site in a state of devastation. In response, thousands of volunteers flocked to Ground Zero to offer their assistance with the rescue, recovery, and cleanup efforts.
