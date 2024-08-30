Marriage 2.0: Danni Wyatt Ties The Knot With Partner Georgie Hodge

By: Suraj Alva | August 30, 2024
England cricketer Danielle Wyatt and her partner Georgie Hodge completed the final round of their wedding celebrations.
The couple, who began their relationship in 2019, got engaged in South Africa in March 2023
The couple officially tied the knot on June 10, 2024
Danielle Wyatt plays for England women's cricket team in all three format, while her partner Georgie Hodge is a sports agent in football.
Georgie, who is the head of women's football at CAA Base, a prominent agency dedicated to the growth of footballers' careers
Daniel Wyatt in the past had made headlines for asking Virat Kohli to marry her
Dani Wyatt recently featured in The Hundred where she batted for Southern Braves
The explosive right handed batter will next feature for England team in the Women's T20 World Cup
