Marriage 2.0: Danni Wyatt Ties The Knot With Partner Georgie Hodge

By: Suraj Alva | August 30, 2024

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt and her partner Georgie Hodge completed the final round of their wedding celebrations.

Image: Instagram

The couple, who began their relationship in 2019, got engaged in South Africa in March 2023

Image: Instagram

The couple officially tied the knot on June 10, 2024

Image/ Instagram

Danielle Wyatt plays for England women's cricket team in all three format, while her partner Georgie Hodge is a sports agent in football.

Image: Instagram

Georgie, who is the head of women's football at CAA Base, a prominent agency dedicated to the growth of footballers' careers

Image: Instagram

Daniel Wyatt in the past had made headlines for asking Virat Kohli to marry her

Image: Instagram

Dani Wyatt recently featured in The Hundred where she batted for Southern Braves

Image: Instagram

The explosive right handed batter will next feature for England team in the Women's T20 World Cup

Image: Instagram