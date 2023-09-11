Woman Admits Her Weird Laundry Habit In Viral Video, And Netizens Are Finding It Relatable

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
A woman identified as Allison Delperdang, a social media influencer on Instagram and TikTok, revealed in one of her recent posts that she wears the same pyjamas unwashed for multiple days.
She admitted she was someone who would wear them for several nights without a laundry visit. "I wear them for like a week straight haha I hate doing laundry."
"I need to know if people wear pyjamas, like, multiple nights in a row," she captioned her video which caught people's attention.
The not-so-hygienic laundry habit of Allison has gone viral on the internet. Netizens found it relatable and admitted they too wash their dresses only after repeated use.
"If it's not dirty/smelly then why wash it? I wear mine for a week in winter," read a comment on her TikTok video.
Some didn't find the idea worth encouraging. They wrote, "I never re-wear PJs... we shed dead skin cells constantly and even though it may not be dirty I can't do it lol."
Thanks For Reading!