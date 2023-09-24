Who Created The Smiley Face Icon? Details Inside

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 24, 2023
Do you know who created the smiley face icon you use in your daily chats and conversations on social media? Smile, swipe, and read for details.
An American graphic designer and commercial artist named Harvey Ross Ball is attributed to the creation of "smiley face."
He was born in 1921 and lived till 2001, contributing to the world with his creativity.
You'll be surprised to know that the talented artist took just ten minutes to come up with the now-popular icon.
In 1963, when we was appointed as a freelancer to design cards and posters, Ball gave the world the Smiley Face.
His work received praise from people worldwide who hailed him as a "smile creator."
