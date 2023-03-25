When Moon nearly kisses Venus: Sky watchers share stunning images of rare celestial occultation on Twitter

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 25, 2023
What's trending on the internet? Clicks of Moon and Venus coming close in the night sky have surfaced on social media and gone viral.
Sky watchers flooded Twitter with their sightings. Even NASA shared glimpses of the celestial occultation.
People from across the globe witnessed the night sky and enjoyed the happening. This image comes from Jakarta, Indonesia.
Informing Indians about the Venus Moon occultation, Indian Institute of Astrophysics streamed live on YouTube from Hanle, Leh, India.
On the beautiful night, the two objects nearly kissed each other to form a Ramzan Chaand Taara. Venus and Moon appeared in the same line of sight, aligning together at first, and then the planet slowly disappeared behind the dark edge of the Moon.