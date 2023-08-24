'Violation 16: Cheating': Couple Signs Contract Before Starting A Long-Distance Relationship; Idea Goes Viral

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
A couple from Texas understood the complexities of a long-distance relationship and laid down rules to keep their love alive.
Identified as TikToker Devon Motley, drafted and sent an agreement to her boyfriend Geren Gathright to continue their healthy relationship even if they moved to different places.
The couple signed the LDA - Long Distance Agreement after going through the listed conditions.
"Neither party is allowed to end the relationship until 09.01.2024 unless..." read the documented text which further stated the violations leading the relationship into trouble.
The contract is believed to have included eighteen violations - cheating, complaining about relationship, and neglecting the party's emotional or physical state among others.
It was learned that the instance was shared on TikTok and was aimed at being able to sue the partner if they breached the stated conditions in their relationship.
"pov: you and your bf write a contract before going into long distance so if anything goes wrong you can sue each," the video caption read.
This idea has gone viral on the internet and impressed people in long-distance relationships.
