Twitter trends 'Fridays For Future' as people join Greta Thunberg in climate strike

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 07, 2023
'Fridays For Future' is a youth-led and organised movement that began in August 2018 after Greta Thunberg (when 15) along with other youngsters protested in front of the Swedish parliament every schoolday for three weeks. In the recent day, the campaign has gone viral again and surfaced on Twitter.
Twitter was seen trending with several images that showed people carrying placards to voice about climate change. People from across the world tweeted to support and trend #Fridays For Future
"Time to act is now" and "Strike 4 climate," were the messages displayed by an internet user named Pamela, one of those who vibed to the trend trying to address climate change.
Twitter @Pamelanoah_
While some shared inspiring message to throw light on environmental changes and its future, others shared only the name of the campaign on paper, cardboard sheets, or mere digital text on the microblogging site.
Twitter @hemclohani
Among the many tweets under the Twitter trend, an image showed two cards reminding people that its our responsibility to care for the world. "Climate change - be part of the solution not part of the cause."
"Climate crisis is a child right crisis, climate crisis is killing our future, but we choose to survive," tweeted Oladosu Adebola, an activist for education rights, climate change and human rights.
Twitter @D_edufeminist
'Fridays For Future' was thus trending along other hashtags like 'Action against climate change' and 'Love Nature' as people joined Greta Thunberg in the climate strike.