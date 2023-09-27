Trending News: Instagram's 'Dancing Dadi' Celebrates Ganesh Utsav At Home, Shares PICS Of Her Ganpati Bappa

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 27, 2023
Ravi Bala Sharma, who is known to the world as 'Dancing Dadi' as per her online presence, was seen celebrating Ganesh Utsav this September.
She didn't share dance reels to mark the festival. She shared an Instagram post letting her fans and followers know that she had set up a Ganesh idol at her home.
Sharma shared a couple of pictures and videos featuring her Ganpati Bappa.
In one of the visuals, she was seen offering prayers and performing aarti to Lord Ganesha. The adorable idol was presented with fruits and flowers.
"May Bappa’s divine presence fill your life with love and positivity," Dancing Dadi captioned her Instagram post.
It is noted that this isn't the first time Sharma installed a Lord Ganesha idol at her home to mark Ganesh Utsav. She also worshipped the Lord in 2021 with a beautiful Ganpati Bappa at her residence.
To the unversed, Ravi Bala Sharma is a 65-year-old Instagram influencer who creates dance reels on trending songs.
She enjoys a fan base of more than 330K followers on the content-sharing platform. In April 2023, Instagram's Dancing Dadi was invited as a TEDx speaker in New Delhi.
