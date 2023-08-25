'Reynolds 045 Ball Pen Will No Longer Be Available,' Says Viral Post; Brand Reacts After Netizens Get Nostalgic

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 25, 2023
A post on X, formerly known as Twitter, has gone viral and caught the attention of many. It talked about the iconic Reynolds 045 ball pen going out the market.
"End of an era," the post read, making people experience nostalgia. Netizens reacted to the tweet and called the pen a "treasure."
Many took to share their memories with the pen as they were told that the pen would no longer be available.
Wait! The post wasn't true, but spread false information about the Reynolds pen.
Reacting to the viral post, the brand issued a clarification and said that the pens have a "strong future" to contribute in India's writing business.
More about Reynolds Pens: It is a leading pen brand in India which was founded back in 1945.
1945 - See, that's where "045" probably comes from.
Of the four colour pens it produces - blue, red, black, and green - the first one seems to be the most popular. Don't you agree?
