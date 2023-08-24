Remember This Meme? Here's A Life Update About 'Good Luck Charlie' GIF Girl

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 24, 2023
Mia Talerico, now 14, is the girl who went viral when she was an 11-month-old kid and has a life update for all her fans.
Okay, fans? You might not know her by name, but the meme she is a part of would be familiar to you.
Many of you would have shared the 'Good Luck Charlie' GIF or meme to relate and react to various situations. And, Mia is that girl giving you a surprised look in the popular meme.
The child actress Mia is now a teenager. Sharing a post on Instagram, she brought to the notice of netizens that she has entered the ninth grade of schooling.
"First day of school," she captioned the social media post while adding the hashtags 'good luck charlie' and 'class of 2027' among others.
Also, this isn't the first time she has shared her personal journey on the internet. Last year, she shared a reel of her age transition - from kindergarten to the eighth grade.
The 14-year-old played Charlie in the much-loved sitcom that aired between 2010 to 2014.
