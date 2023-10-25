Pumpkin Day 2023: Celebrate The Pre-Halloween Event With These Funny Memes

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
Halloween's coming, but ahead of it, people celebrate Pumpkin Day.
This occasion is marked on October 26 when people cook various dishes out of the healthy fruit.
In case you aren't someone much interested in observing the day in such a way, here's how you can enjoy Pumpkin Day.
Why not share memes to keep the occasion fun-filled?
Share these hilarious memes with your family and friends to let them know of its observance.
Hope the pumpkins are making you laugh instead of giving a scary vibe.
You know whom to share this meme with.
On this note, bye-bye. Happy Pumpkin Day to you.
Thanks For Reading!