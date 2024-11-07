PHOTOS: X User Calls Kolkata 'Most Depressing' City In Viral Post

By: Rahul M | November 07, 2024
An X user named DS Balaji, who hails from the South of India, recently shared visuals from his trip to Kolkata on social media while claiming that the city to be "Most depressing".
All photos from X/DS Balaji
"I personally felt Kolkata to be the most depressing, low energy, low frequency city," he said, while being open to the fact that he might have visited the spots during "wrong times".
Sharing his personal experience online, Balaji suggested the city to be low on energy and the most unhygienic one in India.
He shared about visiting a popular chaat shop, which he learned to be "literally on top of a running gutter".
"Vendors were sitting on top of a gutter and selling things In Kolkata," he said while posting visuals from a vegetable market.
However, he mentioned that he wasn't merely pointing out the negatives, but rather putting out Kolkata has a considerable scope for improvement.
He wrote, "As a caring aware Indian citizen I wish the best, for this city. May it improve, grow and build like others".
"I am a Kolkata resident and you are telling the truth, it is the dirtiest city in India, an X user said.
People were seen addressing the city as "Gutterkata" in the comments section.
However, a few disagreed to accept what the visuals captured and spoke about the city.
Countering the view, they wrote, "Kolkata is a city of emotions. Many will never understand".