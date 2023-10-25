'One Day I'll Play For India': Boy Aspiring To Be Indian Cricketer Holds Placard At Stadium; Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Responds To Viral Photo

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
While cricket is more than just a game, it is said to be a next-level experience to witness the Men In Blue on the field.
Hundreds of youngsters dream of representing India in cricket someday by wearing the prestigious jersey of the national team.
One such individual caught the attention of social media during the ongoing World Cup.
Identified as Tryaksh Aggarwal, a boy was seen expressing his aspiration to represent India in the sport at the India-New Zealand match.
Aggarwal held a placard at the stadium with his guardian which revealed the young one's dream to join the Indian cricket team.
It read: "One day I'll pray for India. Remember me. Tryaksh Aggarwal."
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur took note of the incident and shared about it on social media.
“Absolutely heartwarming to see young Tryaksh Aggarwal’s determination and dreams. Awaiting your journey eagerly from placard to the pitch,” he tweeted encouraging the aspiring player.
