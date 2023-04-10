Mumbai: Image of 2 cops riding a two-wheeler without helmet goes viral on Twitter; netizens react

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
A Twitter user named Rahul Barman shared an image showing two female cops riding without a helmet on roads of Mumbai.
While sharing it online, the user identified the vehicle by its number plate and slammed the authorities for violating traffic norms. He allegedly questioned whether the rules are different for common people and officials, and wrote, "What if we travel like this?"
Rahul also urged people to trend "Challan toh bharna padega." Meanwhile, his tweet went viral and received many responses from netizens.
Twitterati appreciated the user to have brought the matter to fore. "Awesome thing you do this is right (sic)," said a netizen in reply.
Another wrote, "Rule will be Rule," suggesting that the two cops riding without helmet must also be fined and attract necessary action.
One of the replies pointed out another such incident from Mumbai.
Responding to the viral tweet, Mumbai Traffic Police informed that the matter was shared with a senior official of the Matunga traffic division. This came after the user mentioned the location of the incident to be the Eastern Express Highway (Dadar).