Man Preserves His Ear In Pickle Jar After It Gets Bitten During UK Fight

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 24, 2023
Alex Etherington, a 32-year-old man has caught the attention of people across the globe for preserving his bitten ear in a pickle jar. He lost a chunk of ear during a fight in the UK.
Alex was involved in an unregulated and no rule fight ring when his ear was bitten by his opponent, leaving blood flowing on his face.
It was learned that the fighter was pulling his hair and going for his eyes after attacking his ear when the referee intervened to cease the session.
Alex told the media that the fight concluded by declaring him the winner after it turned too brutal and demanded ref's call. After the win, he was rushed to a hospital for medical care.
He explained that his ear was bitten, torn, and wasn't a clean cut. Now, he stores the lost chunk of his ear in a pickle jar under alcohol solution.
"It doesn't bother me," he added while speaking to media outlets and narrating the incident he went through.
