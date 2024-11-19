In Pics: Japan Has A 'Coffin Cafe' And It's Viral For Obvious Reasons

By: Rahul M | November 19, 2024
Japan is allowing people to lie in a coffin when there are alive and click pictures of their unusual activity.
This is being done by a century old funeral home which launched its "Coffin Cafe" this September.
Located in the Futtsu area of the country, it has gained popularity for letting people rest inside the coffin and get an experience of it.
According to reports, the idea behind launching this is to make people lay in a casket and let them reflect on life and death.
The pictures of this unique spot has gone viral on social media for obvious reasons.
It is learned that visitors who which to take on the unreal experience, can choose from three intricately crafted coffins.
It goes without saying that the "coffin-lying" experience comes at a cost, which is around Rs. 1200 (2,200 Japanese yen).
