Dubai Woman Expresses Desire To Wear Bikini, Husband Buys Entire Island Worth ₹418 Crore For Her

By: Rahul M | September 27, 2024
Soudi Al Nadak, a 26-year-old woman married to a Dubai businessman, made a recent revelation that husband Jamal Al Nadak bought her a private island.
It was when she expressed her desire to wear a bikini that the husband looked for privacy and safety.
To enjoy some beach time fun with his wife, Jamal invested in an island worth Rs. 418 crore.
The location of the island purchased for the couple's usage is not disclosed for obvious reasons
However, the talk about a husband buying an entire island so that his loved one can comfortably wear her choice of dress has gone viral.
Meanwhile, it is noted that the wife is an influencer online who often shares visuals from her travel with Jamal.
They seem to be touring, shopping, dining and spending their lives together as a great couple, as seen on social media posts.
Thanks For Reading!