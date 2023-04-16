Did you know about 'Blah Blah Blah' Day?

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 16, 2023
We're equally stunned that such a day exists. It became a moment worth celebration since 2006.
Blah Blah Blah Day falls on April 17. It aims to appreciate the pleasure of casual conversation.
It was created in 2006 by Ruth and Thomas Roy of Wellcat Holidays and Herb with the intent to do all those things that other people have been nagging you about.
According to historians, it originated from ancient Greece, but the term was “bar bar bar."
And now, those sounds have evolved to phrases such as “yada, yada, yada” and “blab, blab, blab.”
The 'Blah blah blah' day is celebrated across the globe. But how? It's best enjoyed by remembering the resolutions made at the start of the year, especially those which you probably forgot a days later.
This weird day that you were hardly aware of is a time to start on the resolutions again before the people start saying "blah blah blah" and you got the strikes of blues once again in your life.