Dead For 8 Minutes! 33-Year-Old US Woman Shares Her Near-Death Experience

By: Rahul M | June 09, 2025

Brianna Lafferty, a 33-year-old US woman is making the headlines after she shared her near-death experience online.

"I died for eight minutes...," she said in an interview with YouTubers Mila&Sal before she narrated what was it like.

She reportedly recalled her soul floating above her body before entering a timeless, dark space.

"Death is an illusion. Our souls never die," she exclaimed after being declared lifeless for eight minutes.

"I was suddenly separated from my physical body. I didn't see or remember my human self. I was completely still,' she added.

She expressed that she was into a space where there was no pain but sense of peace.

All photos via Instagram@bri_0nic