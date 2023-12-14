Aries To Pisces: Swiggy Instamart Turns Astrologer, Provides 2024 Predictions For All Zodiac Signs In Style

By: Swarna Srikanth | December 14, 2023
Interested to know what 2024 has for you? Swiggy Instamart posed as an astrologer suggesting zodiac signs about whether they'll have a sweet cookie-like year ahead or a spicy one.
The grocery delivery app suggested that Ariens have a lucky year coming their way and said, "You won't spill ketchup on your white shirt."
For Taurus, they predicted a sense of responsibility. Saying it their way, they wrote, "You won't even let doodh (milk) spill while boiling."
Cheesy yet caring; Individuals born with Gemini as their sun sign were informed of meeting someone special in their lives sooner who would heal their wounds like a band-aid.
Moving forward to the next zodiac sign, Cancer, Swiggy Instamart got a little more punny. They said people would be able to precisely make decisions like choosing between salt and sugar.
While talking about Leo, they pulled nostalgia. Ask why? Read above to know yourself.
Similar to Gemini people meeting someone like a band-aid, Virgos were also suggested of coming across someone who would heal their life. This time, they called it a "turmeric" person.
Chai lovers in Libra would be fascinated to know what the brand revealed for them. "You'll find someone as perfect as Chai," they said.
What was on the cards for Scorpio? Similar to Cancer, 2024 was said to be getting easier for the sun sign. The power of instincts was touched upon during the prediction.
Reflecting on how 2024 will be for Sagittarius, Swiggy Instamart remembered a Karela (Bitter gourd). However, they didn't suggest that the year would be a bitter one.
It was Nutella for Capricorn as a sweet year was predicted for the sign.
"You may receive two sachets of masala in a Maggi," Swiggy Instamart said while saying that there's an abundance of luck coming the Aquarius way.
For Pisces, a sweet and successful year was predicted because (kyunki - cookie) Swiggy claimed Pisceans have "worked really hard to get there."
