7 Viral Memes Shared By Netizens On The India Vs Bharat Row

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 06, 2023
Rashtrapati Bhawan issued an invitation for a G20 dinner in the name of the 'President of Bharat' instead of 'India.' This made people think about whether the BJP-led central government is insecure with the INDIA alliance and its name resemble the country's.
Union Minister reflected on the significance of the name and told the media, "This name (Bharat) is given by our ancestors. In 'Vishnupuran' it is written that the land in the North of the 'Samudra' and the south of the 'Himalayas' has the name - Bharat."
X was seen trending for two consecutive days with the term "Bharat" as people took to the internet sharing memes on classic templates on the scenario.
Some wondered about the massive changes institutes and organisations might have to undergo in their names if India was officially renamed Bharat.
Meanwhile, others said they had already updated their social media bios with "Bharat."
Memes also threw light on the list of places renamed in Uttar Pradesh and said "Yogi ji after hearing that the name of Entire Country is being changed:"
Relating to how Twitter became X, netizens also took a while to compare PM Modi with Elon Musk over the name change.
