7 AI-Generated Images Showing Ram Lalla's Return To Ayodhya

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 22, 2024
In the wake of Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, AI-generated images showing Ram Lalla, Sita Devi, Laxman, and Hanuman stepping into Ram Janmabhoomi have surfaced online. These visuals come from visual artist Karan Mudaliar.
Of the many images shared online, one showed Lord Ram and Sita Devi being welcomed to the divine place in a golden chariot decorated with flowers.
Later, the AI imagined Siya Ram walking towards the temple. Lord Hanuman was meanwhile seen flying high next to the Ram flag pinned at the temple top.
Another image depicted young Ram posing to the camera and blessing viewers. This artwork was sketched in the backdrop of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
Other images generated by the AI tool concerning the grand event taking place on January 22, the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, showed Lord Ram and Hanuman walking on the streets amid locals.
The image featuring Lord Hanuman showed him gracefully walking near the entrance of the temple purportedly in a way to receive devotees visiting the premises.
The AI art that stole all attention was the one which imagined several people gathering at the serene location to welcome Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.