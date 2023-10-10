6 Times Amitabh Bachchan Paved The Way To Classic Memes

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 10, 2023
As we celebrate the birthday of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on October 11, here are some reel instances that paved the way to classic memes.
To begin with, let's reflect on Amitabh Bachchan's words to Peter from the film Deewaar. The dialogue has inspired memes. One may use this meme during a surprise visit, hide-and-seek game, etc.
Another dialogue from the film 'Aaj khush to bahut hoge tum' has undoubtedly become one of the memes widely used on social media. The meme doesn't actually come as direct praise but is accompanied with jealousy or anger.
Watched Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Even if you said no, you couldn't have missed this meme which is quite often shared. For instance, when your parent asks you to do the dishes, you may react with this meme.
One of the scenes that see Amitabh Bachchan paving the way to an iconic meme comes from 'Don.' And, you probably know how to use them.
Not only movies but also his popular show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' led to some memes. "Meri taraf mat dekhiye..." is just one of them.
Also, the way Big B would conclude the show after the timer rang turned into a meme for netizens. People would use the still from the scene saying 'Samay aagaya hai aapse vida lene ka' to walk out of a setting.
