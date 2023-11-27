6 Life-Changing Quotes By Prominent Leaders You May Share On World Compassion Day

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 27, 2023
As we celebrate World Compassion Day on November 28 to promote the idea of Ahimsa and Compassion, here are some quotes on the topic attributed to prominent personalities.
Mahatma Gandhi believed in Ahmisa (non-violence) and considered it a comprehensive principle of one's life. "We are helpless mortals caught in the conflagration of himsa," he said while noting that "a follower of ahimsa remains true to his faith if the spring of all his actions is compassion."