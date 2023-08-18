3D Printed Post Office Comes To Bengaluru; Check Pictures From India's State-Of-Art Construction

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 18, 2023
On Friday, India welcomed its first state-of-the-art 3D post office in Bengaluru. The construction of this post office building was reportedly carried out by construction company Larsen & Toubro Limited while IIT Madras provided technical guidance.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday inaugurated the premises and noted that the unique building was completed in a period of 45 days.
During the inauguration, a special cover was released at the Bengaluru GPO to mark the landmark event.
It is believed that 3D-concrete printing technology comes as a viable alternative to traditional construction procedures.
The post office building at the Cambridge Layout in the city ranges to 1,021 square feet and is a structure built with a robotic printer using 3D printing technology.
The event was graced with the presence of dignitaries such as Chief Postmaster General Karnataka S. Rajendra Kumar, and Member of Parliament PC Mohan among others who shared the stage along with the Rail Minister.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the inauguration and tweeted, "Every Indian would be proud to see India's first 3D printed Post Office at Cambridge Layout, Bengaluru. A testament to our nation's innovation and progress, it also embodies the spirit of a self-reliant India. Compliments to those who have worked hard in ensuring the Post Office's completion."
PM Modi said that it is a testament to the nation's innovation and progress.
