Thousands participate in 12th Free Press 'On The Spot' Painting Competition in Ujjain

By: FP News Service | February 05, 2023

More than 3000 school children from CBSE, ICSE and MP Board participated in the competition

Barring Group-A participants (for class I to III), titles for painting for Group B (for class IV to VII) and C (from class VIII to XII) were given just before the commencement of the competition

Drawing-sheets were provided to every participant while they brought colours on their own according to their convenience

Participation certificates were given to all the students

Participants also staged various cultural programs during the event

Judgment of the drawing-sheets and prize distribution were held at the same venue

10 prizes each including first top three winners and 7 consolation prizes were given to the winners in each category

More than 12 sponsors extended their support to make the event successful

