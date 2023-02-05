Thousands participate in 12th Free Press 'On The Spot' Painting Competition in Ujjain

By: FP News Service | February 05, 2023
More than 3000 school children from CBSE, ICSE and MP Board participated in the competition
Barring Group-A participants (for class I to III), titles for painting for Group B (for class IV to VII) and C (from class VIII to XII) were given just before the commencement of the competition
Drawing-sheets were provided to every participant while they brought colours on their own according to their convenience
Participation certificates were given to all the students
Participants also staged various cultural programs during the event
Judgment of the drawing-sheets and prize distribution were held at the same venue
10 prizes each including first top three winners and 7 consolation prizes were given to the winners in each category
More than 12 sponsors extended their support to make the event successful
