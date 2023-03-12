Rangpanchami 2023: Glimpses of celebration from Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 12, 2023
Temple priests did a special shringaar on Baba, and offered colours which were specially prepared from Tesu flowers.
The temple priests showered water, gulal and colours on the devotees.
Devotees were overjoyed after witnessing Bhasma aarti that is held in the morning hours.
Devotees from all over the country visited and sought blessings at the Mahakal temple, Ujjain on the occasion of Rangpanchami 2023.
Rangpanchami is a festival celebrated in the whole Malwa province, especially Ujjain and Indore.