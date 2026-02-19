Ramadan 2026: 7 Revered Mosques To Visit In Maharashtra During This Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | February 19, 2026
On the occasion of Ramadan, visit some of the revered mosques in Maharashtra, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Located on an islet off the coast of Worli in southern Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah is a mosque and dargah, or the memorial of Pir Haji Ali Shah Bukhari.
The Damri Masjid, sometimes spelled Damdi Masjid, is situated in Ahmednagar, in the state of Maharashtra. The mosque was built during the reign of the Ahmednagar Sultanate in 1568 CE.
Jama Masjid Nerual is another place to visit. It is one of the oldest and largest mosques in Nerul.
The Jama Masjid is a Friday mosque located near the Killa Arrak in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. It is one of the oldest mosques in the city, and it was built in 1612 AD.
Biwi-Ka-Maqbara is the replica of the Taj Mahal and popularly known as the Taj of Deccan. Tourists not only from the region but from all over the country come and visit this historic monument.
Masjid-e-Kausar is a stunning mosque which is known for its architecture.
Kali Masjid in Jalna is also known as the Jumma Masjid. Kali Masjid is a 400-year-old mosque that was built by Jamshed Shah.
