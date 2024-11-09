IN PICS: 10 Must-Visit Gurudwaras In India

By: Manasi Kamble | November 09, 2024
The Gurudwara is recognized for its connection to the eighth Sikh Guru, Guru Har Krishan, who resided here in 1664 and cured numerous individuals afflicted by a cholera outbreak. The Gurudwara features a sacred pond named the Sarovar, which is thought to possess therapeutic qualities.
The Takht Sri Darbar Sahib Damdama Sahib is one of the five takhts, or Seats of Temporal Authority in Sikhism, situated in Talwandi Sabo, close to the city of Bathinda in Punjab's Bathinda district, India.
Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib Gurudwara is a historical Sikh shrine located in Bidar, Karnataka. Gurdwara Nanak Jhira Sahib was established in 1948.
Gurdwara Hemkund Sahib is a site for Sikh worship and pilgrimage located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India. It is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of the Sikhs, and is referenced in the Dasam Granth.
Takht Sri Patna Sahib, also referred to as Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, is one of the five Sikh takhts, situated in Patna, Bihar, India.
Gurdwara Paonta Sahib is a recognized gurdwara located in Paonta Sahib, Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh.
The Golden Temple is a gurdwara situated in the city of Amritsar, Punjab, India. It is the foremost religious site of Sikhism. It ranks among the most sacred places in Sikhism, together with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Kartarpur and Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib.
Guru Baba Atal Sahib, nestled amidst the vibrant energy of Amritsar, India, stands a nine-story octagonal marvel – Gurdwara Baba Atal Sahib.
Gurudwara Manikaran. Gurudwara Manikaran Sahib, located in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, stands as one of the holiest Gurudwaras in India.
Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, established in 1783 by Baghel Singh, commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and expanded post-1857 or Partition.
