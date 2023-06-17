7 Amazing Facts About Taj Mahal That Didn't Know Before

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 17, 2023
Did you know that Taj Mahal often hailed as the epitome of undying love, was constructed with materials imported from many countries like Sri Lanka, Tibet and China. Here are 7 more facts about this ancient World Wonder.
The beautiful white marble structure which is a perfect amalgamation of Persian, Islamic and Indian architecture; is the most visited tourist destination in the country.
The colour of the monument keeps changing throughout the day. At sunrise, it's pale pink; in the afternoon, it is sparkling white; and in the evenings, it turns a bronzish-orange. In late evenings, it takes on a light-bluish in colour.
Inspired by the original one, there are more than 10 replicas of the Taj around the world.
Around INR 32 million was spent to complete the construction of this white mausoleum in 1653. Today, the cost of building the Taj would be somewhere around INR 70 billion.
The Taj Mahal is adorned with more than 40 types of precious and semi-precious stones, including pearls, diamonds, emeralds and sapphires, among others.
It took around 20 years to complete the Taj Mahal and some 20000 workers were employed in the construction work.
The Taj Mahal might be slowly sinking into the Yamuna River, as the River is drying up and the wooden foundation of the Mahal needs water from the river to maintain its strength.
