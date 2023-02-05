IN PICS: Life and times of Former Pakistan President & General Pervez Musharraf

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Former Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf passed away after a prolonged illness in Dubai.
Musharraf was born on August 11, 1943 in Delhi before partition and raised in Karachi.
Musharraf joined the Pakistan Army in 1961.
He was a veteran of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars and was a commando in 1971 war.
He was decorated with Imtiazi Sanad for gallantry when he jumped into a burning gun position to save lives of others.
Musharraf served as the Pakistan Army Chief from 1998-2007.
He was named as the main architect of Kargil War and an absonder in Benazir Bhutto's assassination.
Musharraf was the tenth President of Pakistan.