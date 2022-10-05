In pics: Shinde draws massive crowd in Dussehra rally, tears into Uddhav

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 05, 2022
Smita Thackeray attends Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's maiden Dussehra rally at MMRDA Ground in BKC
Balasaheb Thackeray's son Jaidev Thackeray shares the stage with Eknath Shinde
'Don't leave Eknath Alone', Jaidev urges the crowd while addressing during the rally
Eknath Shinde bows down before Late Balasaheb Thackeray's chair ahead of his speech
Amid the row over Shiv Sena party symbol, CM Eknath Shinde poses with a silver arrow and bow
Eknath Shinde greets the massive crowd at MMRDA grounds before beginning his speech
Lakhs of Shiv Sena workers attend Eknath Shinde's rally to extend support