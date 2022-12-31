Former Pope Benedict XVI: Last pics in remembrance of the 265th pope

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 31, 2022
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 am at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery in the Vatican
At 95, the former pontiff, who served for nearly eight years, passed away at the monastery, where he had lived since 2013
The funeral of the 265th pope should be celebrated by his successor Francis in Rome, an unprecedented event in the two thousand year history of the Catholic Church which tens of thousands of people could attend, including heads of state
The Vatican said the body of the Pope Emeritus will be placed in St Peter's Basilica from 2 January for "the greeting of the faithful"
Plans for Pope Benedict's funeral will be announced in the next few hours, the Vatican said
Pope Emeritus Benedict's death puts an end to the unusual cohabitation of two men in white
One, the German Joseph Ratzinger, a brilliant theologian not very comfortable with crowds
Second, the Argentinian Jorge Bergoglio, a Jesuit endowed with an incisive word who wanted put the poor and migrants back at the center of the Church's mission