DO’s & DONT's before encountering a flood-like situation: Check important guidelines to follow

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 23, 2023
"Avoid building in flood prone areas" NDMA
"Elevate the furnace, water heater, and electric panel if susceptible to flooding" NDMA
"Install 'Check Valves' in sewer traps to prevent floodwater from backing up into the drains of your home" NDMA
"Contact community officials to find out if they are planning to construct barriers to stop floodwater from entering the homes in your area" NDMA
AFP Photo
"Seal the walls in your basement with waterproofing compounds to avoid seepage" NDMA
"Contact community officials to find out if they are planning to construct barriers to stop floodwater from entering the homes in your area" NDMA
"If there is any possibility of a flash flood, move immediately to higher ground" NDMA
"Be aware of streams, drainage channels, canyons, and other areas known to flood suddenly" NDMA